Short Interest in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Decreases By 60.6%

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the August 31st total of 142,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PGJ traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.61. 31,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,798. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a twelve month low of $40.20 and a twelve month high of $85.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.17.

