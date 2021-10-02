Short Interest in Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Expands By 97.9%

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, an increase of 97.9% from the August 31st total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IVSBF shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Investor AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of Investor AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, SEB Equities downgraded shares of Investor AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Get Investor AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of IVSBF stock remained flat at $$22.00 during midday trading on Friday. 173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738. Investor AB has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $25.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.35.

Investor AB is an investment company. It operates through the following segments: Listed Companies, Patricia Industries and Investments in EQT. Listed Companies segment consists of listed holdings and majority-owned operating subsidiaries. The Patricia Industries segment includes the wholly-owned subsidiaries, Three Scandinavia and the former IGC portfolio and all other financial investments, except EQT and Investor’s trading portfolio.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Investor AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investor AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.