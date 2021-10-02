Short Interest in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Drops By 60.4%

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,400 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the August 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 899,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,203. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.98. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $21.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,581,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,360,000 after purchasing an additional 117,906 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,194,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,338,038.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,092,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091,605 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,480,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,492,000 after purchasing an additional 547,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,987,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,738 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

