Short Interest in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Decreases By 60.5%

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the August 31st total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,440. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.55. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 52-week low of $57.78 and a 52-week high of $71.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 52,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 58,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 123,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after buying an additional 10,213 shares during the period.

