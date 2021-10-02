Short Interest in Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Increases By 113.3%

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 113.3% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:JMHLY traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,352. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Jardine Matheson has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $68.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average is $61.55.

Get Jardine Matheson alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. is a diversified Asian-based group with unsurpassed experience in the region. It holds interests directly in Jardine Pacific (100%) and Jardine Motors (100%), while its 85%-held Group holding company, Jardine Strategic, holds interests in Hongkong Land (50%), Dairy Farm (78%), Mandarin Oriental (79%) and Jardine Cycle & Carriage (75%) (JC&C).

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.