Short Interest in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Drops By 61.1%

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the August 31st total of 9,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. III Capital Management purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KVSC remained flat at $$9.80 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 31,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,238. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

