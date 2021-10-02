Short Interest in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) Decreases By 61.3%

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the August 31st total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $18,639,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $18,425,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $17,937,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $10,240,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $8,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

KINZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. 274,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,184. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89. KINS Technology Group has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

