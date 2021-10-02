Short Interest in Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Grows By 133.3%

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Kits Eyecare from C$10.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of KTYCF opened at $3.49 on Friday. Kits Eyecare has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.36.

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform for eyes in the United States and Canada. The company provides contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames; and online eyewear fitting, virtual try-on, pupillary distance measurement, and an integrated online vision test services under the KITS brand through its websites and mobile platform.

