Short Interest in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Rises By 122.0%

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a growth of 122.0% from the August 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Krispy Kreme news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 209,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,311,890.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet bought 294,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.02 per share, with a total value of $4,711,770.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,713,337 shares of company stock worth $123,268,014 over the last three months.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist cut their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HSBC started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.71 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.39.

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 638,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,941. Krispy Kreme has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $341.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.29 million. Krispy Kreme’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

