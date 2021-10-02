Short Interest in Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Increases By 134.8%

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 482,500 shares, a growth of 134.8% from the August 31st total of 205,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.0 days.

Shares of Li Ning stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. Li Ning has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $13.72.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

