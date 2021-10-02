Short Interest in Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Increases By 134.8%

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 482,500 shares, a growth of 134.8% from the August 31st total of 205,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.0 days.
Shares of Li Ning stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. Li Ning has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $13.72.
About Li Ning
