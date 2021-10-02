Short Interest in MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Expands By 100.0%

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of MFV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,863. MFS Special Value Trust has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $7.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Special Value Trust stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.75% of MFS Special Value Trust worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

