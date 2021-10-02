Short Interest in MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Increases By 136.4%

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 136.4% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MPX International stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09. MPX International has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.25.
About MPX International
