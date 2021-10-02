Short Interest in MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Increases By 136.4%

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 136.4% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MPX International stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09. MPX International has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.25.

Get MPX International alerts:

About MPX International

MPX International Corporation, a cannabis company, focuses on the medical and adult-use cannabis markets in Canada and Switzerland. It focuses on producing and distributing three principal types of products, such as cannabis flowers, cannabis extract and related products, and cannabis derivatives under the Strain Rec and Salus Bioharma brands.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for MPX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MPX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.