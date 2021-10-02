Short Interest in Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Declines By 61.1%

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the August 31st total of 97,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 517,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSL. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,174 shares during the period.

Shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,126. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

