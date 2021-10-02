Short Interest in Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Rises By 140.0%

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.0 days.

PLSQF opened at $19.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.91. Plus500 has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $22.61.

Plus500 Company Profile

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading and mobile platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

