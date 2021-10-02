Short Interest in Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Rises By 140.0%

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.0 days.
PLSQF opened at $19.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.91. Plus500 has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $22.61.
Plus500 Company Profile
