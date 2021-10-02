Short Interest in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Rises By 111.7%

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,900 shares, a growth of 111.7% from the August 31st total of 60,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sachem Capital stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.48. 404,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.33. Sachem Capital has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $5.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sachem Capital will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Sachem Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sachem Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sachem Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sachem Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Sachem Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sachem Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Sachem Capital by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. 15.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

