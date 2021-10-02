Short Interest in Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Increases By 152.8%

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 152.8% from the August 31st total of 10,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 741,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Sentage stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11. Sentage has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

