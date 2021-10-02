Short Interest in SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Decreases By 79.3%

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the August 31st total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOBKY opened at $13.70 on Friday. SoftBank has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $17.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average is $13.56.

About SoftBank

SoftBank Corp. engages in the provision of mobile communication, broadband, ICT solutions and telecom services. It offers the following services: smartphone, mobile and tablet devices; network and VPN services; cloud services; voice call and landline telephone services; IBM Watson; Internet of Things; digital marketing; security services; datacenter; outsourcing; and conferencing and global services.

