Short Interest in Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Expands By 109.8%

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 109.8% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

OTCMKTS SONVY opened at $76.34 on Friday. Sonova has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $83.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 0.72.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

