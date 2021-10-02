Short Interest in Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Declines By 57.7%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decrease of 57.7% from the August 31st total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SSREY opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 0.82. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $25.61.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSREY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Swiss Re from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Commerzbank lowered Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

