Short Interest in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) Grows By 135.3%

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,200 shares, an increase of 135.3% from the August 31st total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tailwind Acquisition by 6,568.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tailwind Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tailwind Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Tailwind Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in Tailwind Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWND opened at $9.80 on Friday. Tailwind Acquisition has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

