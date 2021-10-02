Short Interest in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Decreases By 56.3%

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The China Fund by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The China Fund by 29.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The China Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,155,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,928 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The China Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,562,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,756,000 after acquiring an additional 71,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The China Fund by 19.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CHN stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,998. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.62. The China Fund has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $34.99.

The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.

