Short Interest in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Expands By 112.4%

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,700 shares, a growth of 112.4% from the August 31st total of 63,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 366,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of VIST traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,145. The company has a market cap of $473.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. Vista Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.47.
Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.28 million during the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. Research analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on VIST shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.
About Vista Oil & Gas
Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.
