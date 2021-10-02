Short Interest in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Expands By 112.4%

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,700 shares, a growth of 112.4% from the August 31st total of 63,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 366,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of VIST traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,145. The company has a market cap of $473.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. Vista Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.47.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.28 million during the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. Research analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 675.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 140,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 929.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,122 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 1,236.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 511,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 473,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 390.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 44,174 shares during the period. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VIST shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

