Short Interest in Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) Declines By 59.3%

Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Waterside Capital stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26. Waterside Capital has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.93.

Get Waterside Capital alerts:

Waterside Capital Company Profile

Waterside Capital Corporation is a publicly traded Small Business Investment Company (SBIC), headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia, with a portfolio of approximately $15 million of loans and investments in 12 companies located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Waterside Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies that meet certain criteria.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Waterside Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterside Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.