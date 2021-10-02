Short Interest in Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) Declines By 59.3%

Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Waterside Capital stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26. Waterside Capital has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.93.
Waterside Capital Company Profile
