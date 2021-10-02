Short Interest in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Grows By 157.3%

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 157.3% from the August 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of MHF stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average of $8.05.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0218 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.
