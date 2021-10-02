Short Interest in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Grows By 157.3%

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 157.3% from the August 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of MHF stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average of $8.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0218 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 57,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 11,737 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

