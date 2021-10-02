Short Interest in Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Expands By 100.0%

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WELX opened at $4.20 on Friday. Winland has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84.

Winland Company Profile

Winland Holdings Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and selling of its line of proprietary critical condition monitoring products. The company was founded on October 18, 1972 and is headquartered in Mankato, MN.

