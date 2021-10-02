SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SIFCO Industries by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SIFCO Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SIFCO Industries by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 18,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SIFCO Industries by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:SIF traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $8.52. 8,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.75. SIFCO Industries has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $15.76.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.33 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.22%.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.