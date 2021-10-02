Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $104,343.54

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for $0.0341 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $104,343.54 and $7.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00022438 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1,154.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001245 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,060,245 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.