Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Declares $2.68 Dividend

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 2.6817 per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.

SPXCY opened at $109.48 on Friday. Singapore Exchange has a twelve month low of $92.93 and a twelve month high of $133.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Singapore Exchange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities; Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities; Data, Connectivity & Indices; and Corporate.

