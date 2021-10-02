Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.56

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.56 and traded as high as $18.12. Singapore Telecommunications shares last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 47,103 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Singapore Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Get Singapore Telecommunications alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.75.

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.