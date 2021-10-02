SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,362 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.33% of SiTime worth $7,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $366,142.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total value of $5,434,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,649,561. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SiTime stock opened at $208.55 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $75.81 and a 12 month high of $239.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5,213.75, a P/E/G ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.62.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SITM. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SiTime in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on SiTime from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiTime presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

