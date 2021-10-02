Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) is Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,829 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions accounts for 3.3% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $10,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $1,702,095.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,903.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,230. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.28 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.75 and its 200-day moving average is $180.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWKS. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.05.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

