Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,998 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 31,398 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $12,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 570.4% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 69,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,738,000 after buying an additional 59,071 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,239,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $4,824,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 563.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 126,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,142,000 after buying an additional 107,112 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 280,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,434,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.05.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,128.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $1,702,095.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $163.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.28 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

