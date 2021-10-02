Small Love Potion (SLP) Achieves Market Cap of $147.59 Million

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC on major exchanges. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $147.59 million and approximately $169.87 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00055283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.55 or 0.00237847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.75 or 0.00116769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013051 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

