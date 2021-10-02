SmartCash (SMART) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.43 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SmartCash has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. SmartCash has a market cap of $7.43 million and $259,975.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,156.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,451.42 or 0.07167095 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.96 or 0.00357090 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.98 or 0.01160767 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00113700 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.86 or 0.00537539 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.00 or 0.00458919 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.34 or 0.00293495 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

