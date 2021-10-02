SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR) Shares Up 0.6%

SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.02 and last traded at $33.02. 1,146 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.83.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average of $31.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.