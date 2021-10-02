Smaugs NFT (SMG) Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Smaugs NFT has a total market capitalization of $6.32 million and $493,656.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00068236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00107959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00150120 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,306.41 or 1.00212673 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,357.31 or 0.06964812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002571 BTC.

About Smaugs NFT

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

