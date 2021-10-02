SnowSwap (SNOW) Market Cap Tops $5.33 Million

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.90 or 0.00033425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SnowSwap has traded up 42.8% against the US dollar. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $5.33 million and $84,816.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00067229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00103733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.43 or 0.00145922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,512.31 or 0.99851591 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,348.62 or 0.07037438 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002527 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.