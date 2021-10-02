SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,926,100 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the August 31st total of 28,480,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 184.9 days.

OTCMKTS SOHOF opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38. SOHO China has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.85.

SOHO China Company Profile

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

