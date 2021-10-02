SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,926,100 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the August 31st total of 28,480,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 184.9 days.
OTCMKTS SOHOF opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38. SOHO China has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.85.
SOHO China Company Profile
Featured Article: Conference Calls
Receive News & Ratings for SOHO China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOHO China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.