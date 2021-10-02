SoMee.Social [OLD] One Day Volume Tops $60.00 (ONG)

SoMee.Social [OLD] (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last week, SoMee.Social [OLD] has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One SoMee.Social [OLD] coin can currently be bought for about $0.0510 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. SoMee.Social [OLD] has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and $60.00 worth of SoMee.Social [OLD] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00056732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.87 or 0.00238409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00119364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00012844 BTC.

SoMee.Social [OLD] Coin Profile

ONG is a coin. SoMee.Social [OLD]’s total supply is 61,066,161 coins and its circulating supply is 61,050,972 coins. SoMee.Social [OLD]’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

Buying and Selling SoMee.Social [OLD]

