S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Lowered by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC cut its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 1.8% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.10.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $428.36 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $456.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $439.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

