SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Price Hits $0.0613 on Major Exchanges

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $310,637.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 14.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00066879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00103460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.62 or 0.00144837 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,328.96 or 0.99899490 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,309.67 or 0.06985886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002516 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

