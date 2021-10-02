SparksPay (SPK) Price Up 46.3% Over Last Week

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last week, SparksPay has traded up 46.3% against the dollar. SparksPay has a market cap of $31,578.71 and approximately $3.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000045 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,601,751 coins and its circulating supply is 10,483,931 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

