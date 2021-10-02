SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,560,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,340 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 5.01% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF worth $67,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 46.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 92,039 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,954,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,137,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EBND opened at $25.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.27. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $28.25.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

