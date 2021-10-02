SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,654,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,639,350. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $183.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.07.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

