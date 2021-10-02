Spectrecoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00054833 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.05 or 0.00146246 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.15 or 0.00515980 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00017415 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00035341 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00040349 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

