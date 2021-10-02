Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Declares $0.86 Dividend

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.8616 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXSY opened at $109.81 on Friday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of $76.55 and a 52 week high of $111.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

