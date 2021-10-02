Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.29.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

NYSE SR opened at $62.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.53. Spire has a twelve month low of $51.81 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.39 million. Research analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,311,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,360,000 after purchasing an additional 367,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,069,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,362,000 after purchasing an additional 86,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 16.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,761,000 after purchasing an additional 233,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 3.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,129,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,478,000 after purchasing an additional 35,783 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

