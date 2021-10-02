Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,426,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,373,998 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.20% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $68,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 19,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $164.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.69 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.44%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.15.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

