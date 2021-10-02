Splinterlands Trading 14.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Splinterlands has a market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Splinterlands has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. One Splinterlands coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00068348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00107667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.68 or 0.00150733 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48,233.43 or 1.00038429 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.46 or 0.06973907 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

