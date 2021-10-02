StableXSwap Price Hits $2.82 on Top Exchanges (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One StableXSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.82 or 0.00005853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StableXSwap has a market cap of $38.50 million and approximately $993.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,200.88 or 0.99993750 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00083254 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00056224 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006608 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001332 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.39 or 0.00604490 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap Profile

StableXSwap (CRYPTO:STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

